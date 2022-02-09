Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AX. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

NYSE AX opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $62.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,660,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,809,000 after purchasing an additional 152,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,039,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,969,000 after purchasing an additional 176,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,156,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.