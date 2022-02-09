Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Woodward in a report issued on Sunday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

WWD opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.36. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.44%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 63.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Woodward by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

