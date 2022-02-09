Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Increased by Oppenheimer

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note issued on Sunday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MWA. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 66.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 193,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after buying an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,945,000 after purchasing an additional 91,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.