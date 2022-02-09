Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Boyd Gaming Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Boyd Gaming in a research report issued on Sunday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BYD. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

BYD opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $603,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

