Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thermon Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Drab anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on THR. TheStreet upgraded Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of THR stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.21. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $601.16 million, a P/E ratio of 90.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 69.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Thermon Group by 67,688.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

