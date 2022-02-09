Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Decreased by Analyst

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Virtus Investment Partners in a report issued on Sunday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $8.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $9.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $38.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.81 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $10.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRTS. StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $262.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.53. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $226.38 and a 12-month high of $338.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $228,462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 530,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $147,267,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,584,000 after buying an additional 89,161 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 300,329 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $93,198,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,064,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

