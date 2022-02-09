Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note issued on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

PMT stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.