Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Lowered by Piper Sandler

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of OneMain in a research report issued on Sunday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share.

OMF has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $45.84 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in OneMain by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in OneMain by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.