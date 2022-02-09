Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 4th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,914 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 112,233 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 234.6% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 102,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.