Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research report issued on Sunday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the conglomerate will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.29.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $194.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.48 and a 200 day moving average of $216.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $188.03 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

