Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the company will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.91.

LHX stock opened at $218.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $181.60 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.