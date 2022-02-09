Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Receives €116.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (ETR:PUM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €116.16 ($133.51).

Several brokerages recently commented on PUM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($143.68) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($154.02) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($126.44) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($114.94) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €119.00 ($136.78) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of ETR:PUM traded down €1.34 ($1.54) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €90.16 ($103.63). The company had a trading volume of 377,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. Puma has a one year low of €80.32 ($92.32) and a one year high of €115.40 ($132.64). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €101.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion and a PE ratio of 41.92.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.