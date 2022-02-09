Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Public Storage by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $364.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $226.54 and a fifty-two week high of $377.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $357.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

