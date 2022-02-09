PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $479.96 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will announce $479.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $485.24 million and the lowest is $470.60 million. PTC reported sales of $461.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PTC.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

Shares of PTC opened at $114.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. PTC has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.87.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,562 in the last ninety days. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of PTC by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 34,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in PTC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 262,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PTC by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.