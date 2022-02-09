Prudential (LON:PRU) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,964 ($26.56) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($23.25) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($25.41) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, November 25th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.68) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.96) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,742 ($23.56).

Get Prudential alerts:

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,253 ($16.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 1,203 ($16.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.62). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,277.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,385.89. The firm has a market cap of £34.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.36.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.