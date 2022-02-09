Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. of Pennsylvania is the mid-tier holding company for Prudential Savings Bank. Prudential Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank. “

Shares of Prudential Bancorp stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Prudential Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Prudential Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 20.7% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 122,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,300,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

