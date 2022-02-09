ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) Stock Price Down 4.6%

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) shares traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.93. 6,531,894 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.70.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.