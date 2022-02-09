ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Shares Up 2.4%

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.83 and last traded at $64.37. 6,911,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 13,612,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.64.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPRO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 3,328,816.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 599,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,944,000 after buying an additional 599,187 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter worth approximately $12,164,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter worth approximately $12,378,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 292.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 23,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter worth approximately $2,129,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.