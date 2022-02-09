ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $14.19

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.19, but opened at $13.83. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 297,524 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 57,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

