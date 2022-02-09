Prometeus Price Tops $10.86 (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. Prometeus has a market cap of $178.67 million and $4.11 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.86 or 0.00024577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prometeus has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00041776 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00106306 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

PROM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

