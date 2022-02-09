Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Crocs by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after purchasing an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 4,905.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,236,000 after purchasing an additional 431,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,979,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 727.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,203,000 after buying an additional 327,533 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.69 and its 200 day moving average is $142.55. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.34 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.