Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 145.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,422 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 317.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,917,000 after purchasing an additional 677,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,494,000 after purchasing an additional 565,658 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,729,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 464.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,951,000 after purchasing an additional 514,595 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $124.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.61. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.94 and a one year high of $139.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,296 shares of company stock valued at $552,919. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

