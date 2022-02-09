Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,871,000 after acquiring an additional 290,909 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.34.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

