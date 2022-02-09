Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 55 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth $237,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,769.00.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,585.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,353.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,344.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,051.64 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

