Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 49 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $612.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $620.08 and its 200-day moving average is $696.65. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $549.59 and a one year high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $758.38.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.