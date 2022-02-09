Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 116 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Amundi bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zoetis by 641.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,799 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Zoetis by 697.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Zoetis by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after acquiring an additional 739,698 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,149. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $201.33 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.