Proficio Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 11.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Humana by 13.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Humana by 8.5% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Humana by 9.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $437.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.15.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

