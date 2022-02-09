Proficio Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $1,118,292,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 124.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 142.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,492,000 after buying an additional 545,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $145,735,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 116.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 829,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,393,000 after buying an additional 447,052 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.50.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $303.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $241.88 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.50. The stock has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

