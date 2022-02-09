Proficio Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC grew its position in General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

Shares of GM stock opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

