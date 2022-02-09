Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $703,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $238.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.92. The firm has a market cap of $228.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

