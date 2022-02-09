Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,352 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

