Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the third quarter worth $63,913,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $1,703,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at $11,153,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at $116,843,000. Institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.37.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

