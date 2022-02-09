Proficio Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 10.26% of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:MJUS opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

