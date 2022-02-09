Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock opened at $141.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.94 and its 200 day moving average is $142.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.78 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

