Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Trading Down 4.6%

Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.06. Approximately 325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several research analysts have commented on PROC shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Procaps Group S.A alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter worth $458,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter worth $2,798,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter worth $3,344,000. Finally, Compass Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter worth $7,687,000. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC)

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.