Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:PGZ opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.