Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:PGZ opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

