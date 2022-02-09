Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $78.04 and last traded at $78.04, with a volume of 105940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.10.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

