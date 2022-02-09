Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Trading Up 2.2%

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) shares were up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 1,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Prime Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Prime Mining from C$3.90 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25.

Prime Mining Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Los Reyes Gold and silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was founded on May 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

