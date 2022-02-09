Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report released on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PBH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,079 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,754,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 598.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 203,276 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,517,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 150,004 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

