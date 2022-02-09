Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Premier Financial has a payout ratio of 38.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 982.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 45,080 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.