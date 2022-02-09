Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Down 2.8%

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.75 and last traded at $78.75. Approximately 807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 86,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.98.

Several research firms recently commented on PFBC. B. Riley raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 42.8% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 77,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 23,294 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

