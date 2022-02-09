Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.78. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 317,823 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POAI shares. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 1,887.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Predictive Oncology by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,326 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Predictive Oncology by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Predictive Oncology by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 235,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

About Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

