Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.78. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 317,823 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POAI shares. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Predictive Oncology by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,326 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Predictive Oncology by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Predictive Oncology by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 235,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.
About Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)
Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.
