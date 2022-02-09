PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives C$18.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSK shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of PSK stock traded down C$0.30 on Tuesday, hitting C$16.99. 812,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.25. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$11.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

