Poolz Finance Reaches Market Cap of $16.10 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5.25 or 0.00011778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $16.10 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00049600 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.17 or 0.07257870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,548.33 or 1.00002772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00051974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00054853 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,068,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.