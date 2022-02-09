Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.100-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.22 billion-$9.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.73 billion.

Shares of PII traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.31. 9,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,924. Polaris has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average of $119.48.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.14.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

