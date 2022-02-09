Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $608.00

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 608 ($8.22) and last traded at GBX 614 ($8.30), with a volume of 12084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 619 ($8.37).

A number of equities analysts have commented on POLR shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($14.06) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($14.06) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 725.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 802.51. The company has a market capitalization of £612.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a GBX 14 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Polar Capital’s payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Andrew Ross bought 30,000 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.99) per share, for a total transaction of £199,500 ($269,776.88). Also, insider Win Robbins bought 10,000 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £63,700 ($86,139.28). Insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,320,000 in the last three months.

