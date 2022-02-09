Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 108 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,769.00.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,541.38 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,051.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,353.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,344.56. The stock has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

