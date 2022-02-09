Polar Capital Holdings Plc Purchases 80,668 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,697 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,668 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.58% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $9,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 325,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,488,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,074,000 after purchasing an additional 63,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 245,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after acquiring an additional 874,941 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $6,764,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $190,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,000 shares of company stock worth $8,253,160 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

EFSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

