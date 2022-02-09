Polar Capital Holdings Plc Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,983,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,810 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $239.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $229.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.92.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

