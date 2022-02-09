Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys New Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.30% of Xometry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth about $167,000. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $97.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. Analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $123,381.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 15,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,689,655 in the last three months.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

